BepiColombo reaches Mercury, first spacecraft in over a decade

Pluto’s atmosphere is starting to disappear, scientists have discovered.The dwarf planet’s atmosphere, much like the Earth, is primarily made up of nitrogen. On Pluto, this is supported by the vapour pressures of ice on its surface. This means that if Pluto increases in temperature, the density of its atmosphere can be significantly altered.Over the past 25 years, Pluto has been moving continually further from the Sun and therefore its surface temperature is going down. This has resulted in the atmosphere of the small celestial body becoming colder – until it becomes closer to the Sun during other parts of its...

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO