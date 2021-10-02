BepiColombo reaches Mercury, first spacecraft in over a decade
On Friday, the BepiColombo spacecraft flew by the smallest planet in our solar system for the first time on its planned 7-year travel. The BepiColombo mission made its first flyby of the planet around 7:34 p.m. ET on Friday, passing within 124 miles (200 kilometers) of the heavily cratered surface. That’s half the distance of the International Space Station’s orbit around Earth, which is roughly 254 miles.spaceexplored.com
