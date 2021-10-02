CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

BepiColombo reaches Mercury, first spacecraft in over a decade

By Arin Waichulis
spaceexplored.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, the BepiColombo spacecraft flew by the smallest planet in our solar system for the first time on its planned 7-year travel. The BepiColombo mission made its first flyby of the planet around 7:34 p.m. ET on Friday, passing within 124 miles (200 kilometers) of the heavily cratered surface. That’s half the distance of the International Space Station’s orbit around Earth, which is roughly 254 miles.

spaceexplored.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Stars Suggest The Presence of Hidden Planets

Astronomers have found a collection of stars doing something unexpected. Within 160 light-years of the Solar System, four red dwarf stars that should be quiet in radio observations have been caught emitting radio signals. According to an analysis of these signals, the best explanation for this activity is the presence of unseen exoplanets. It's not, to be clear, a technosignature hinting at an alien civilization; rather, it seems to be the result of an interaction between the exoplanet and the star's magnetic field, generating intensely strong auroras that can be detected using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) – a powerful radio telescope...
ASTRONOMY
news3lv.com

UNLV astronomers make unprecedented discovery

Las Vegas (KSNV) — UNLV researchers say they’ve made a discovery 13-hundred light-years from Earth that could possibly be the first planet to orbit three stars. GW-Ori was observed by the Atacama Large Millimeter Submillimeter Array or “ALMA” telescope. Photographs show what is believed to be three stars grouped together, with a large planet in its formation stages nearby.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury#Space Travel#The European Space Agency#Jaxa#Mpo#Japanese#Mmo
The Independent

Pluto’s atmosphere is suddenly disappearing, scientists discover

Pluto’s atmosphere is starting to disappear, scientists have discovered.The dwarf planet’s atmosphere, much like the Earth, is primarily made up of nitrogen. On Pluto, this is supported by the vapour pressures of ice on its surface. This means that if Pluto increases in temperature, the density of its atmosphere can be significantly altered.Over the past 25 years, Pluto has been moving continually further from the Sun and therefore its surface temperature is going down. This has resulted in the atmosphere of the small celestial body becoming colder – until it becomes closer to the Sun during other parts of its...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Hubble snaps images of two galaxies that are merging to become one

The image from the Hubble Space Telescope this week shows two galaxies that are merging into one as the force of their gravities pulls them together. The two galaxies, NGC 5953 and NGC 5954, are so close together that they have one shared name as well, known as Arp 91.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Astronaut spots rare and ethereal 'transient luminous event' from ISS

"Transient luminous event" sounds like a euphemism for a ghost, but it's actually a beautiful phenomenon that can sometimes be seen from the International Space Station. European Space Agency astronaut and current ISS resident Thomas Pesquet shared a view of an ethereal blue glow emerging over Europe. Transient luminous events...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
spaceexplored.com

NASA publishes ‘First Woman’ graphic novel with Augmented Reality

This World Space Week, NASA has joined in, sharing a new graphic novel about the first woman to go to the Moon. World Space Week 2021: This post is part of our World Space Week coverage 2021. Each year, World Space Week runs from October 4-10 and includes millions of people at thousands of events around the world. This year, the theme is celebrating Women in Space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

NASA celebrates the Women at NASA this World Space Week

This World Space Week, NASA is taking the time to recognize the women at NASA who help make history every day. World Space Week 2021: This post is part of our World Space Week coverage 2021. Each year, World Space Week runs from October 4-10 and includes millions of people at thousands of events around the world. This year, the theme is celebrating Women in Space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

Who was the first woman in Space?

The first woman to ever fly in space is cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova. She launched to space on June 16, 1963, and orbited the Earth for 2 days, 22 hours, and 50 minutes. World Space Week 2021: This post is part of our World Space Week coverage 2021. Each year, World Space Week runs from October 4-10 and includes millions of people at thousands of events around the world. This year, the theme is celebrating Women in Space.
ASTRONOMY
spaceexplored.com

Unistellar collaborates with SETI to inspire a million girls to discover space

Unistellar, maker of the electronic telescopes eVscope 2 and Equinox, has partnered once again with the SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) institute; this time to inspire young girls to discover space as a part of World Space Week. World Space Week 2021: This post is part of our World Space...
ASTRONOMY
spaceexplored.com

When is the next crewed launch to space?

Since 2000 humanity has had a constant presence of individuals orbiting the Earth onboard the International Space Station. With the rise of commercial opportunities to reach for the stars, and other nations begin their crew launch programs, when is the next crewed launch?. When is the next crewed launch?. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

Canadian Space Agency chimes in on Facebook outage

Today Facebook and its accompanying apps have experienced a global outage leaving users unable to use their services. The Canadian Space Agency joined in on poking fun at Facebook with a meme about the outage. In a post on Twitter, whose usage has skyrocketed due to the outage, the space...
TECHNOLOGY
Scientific American

Mercury Dazzles in New Close-up from BepiColombo Mission

The European and Japanese BepiColombo mission has made its first fly-by of Mercury, passing just 199 kilometres above the planet’s surface at 23:34 UTC on 1 October. It captured black-and-white pictures of Mercury’s crater-filled surface from a distance of about 1,000 kilometres; BepiColombo flew around Mercury’s nightside, so it was not able to take photographs at its closest approach. The shots were taken by auxiliary cameras at relatively low resolution, because the mission’s main cameras are tucked away during interplanetary travel.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy