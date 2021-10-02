CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary Marcia Fudge Highlights New Program To Combat Homelessness And Support ‘Entire Person’

By Anoa Changa
 8 days ago
Secretary Marcia Fudge recently sat down with NewsOne to discuss the new housing agenda, House America, and steps being taken by the Biden administration to support the whole person. In the launch of House America, figures released by the Department of Housing and Urban Development indicated 580,466 people experienced homelessness on a single night in 2020. This represents a 2.2 percent increase from 2019.

newstalkcleveland.com

Related
Chicago Sun-Times

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge hits Chicago on Tuesday to promote President Biden housing agenda

WASHINGTON — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge visits Chicago on Tuesday to promote President Joe Biden’s “human infrastructure” agenda with stops highlighting HUD-assisted affordable housing apartments in the city’s Black and Latino communities. This is the first time Fudge, a former Ohio Democratic House member, stops in Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WPFO

Growing New Hampshire homeless camp highlights national housing crisis

DOVER (WGME) -- A growing homeless camp just across the Maine border highlights just how bad the national housing crisis is. The encampment is in Dover, in a wooded area on the north end of Willand Pond, behind a Target store, and local police say it won't be safe for people to stay there this winter.
DOVER, NH
Chicago Sun-Times

HUD secretary visits Chicago: ‘The lack of affordable housing in this country is a crisis’

On a visit to Chicago, the nation’s top housing official made it clear the housing crisis is nearing a point of no return. “We know that the lack of affordable housing in this country is a crisis,” Marcia Fudge said Tuesday morning at Casa Queretaro, 2012 W. 17th St. “There’s nowhere in this country today where a person making minimum wage can even afford a two-bedroom apartment —nowhere. We know that renters are behind on their rent because of COVID. If we cannot fix this now, I do not know if it can be fixed.”
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

$8.1 Million Binghamton Housing Project To Combat Homelessness

An $8.1 million housing project on Binghamton's north side is aiming to both revitalize blighted properties and combat homelessness in the community. The North Side Rehabilitation Project includes four properties: 39-49 Munsell Street, 25 Moffatt Ave, 22 Way Street, and 4 Sturgis Street. The vacant buildings will be gutted and renovated into affordable housing apartments for individuals and families. The City of Binghamton Mayor, Rich David, says there will be 27 units in total and the project is expected to take about two years to complete.
BINGHAMTON, NY
ksro.com

Rohnert Park Seeking Federal Funds to Combat Homelessness

Rohnert Park city officials will seek state and federal funding to build a homeless housing project. The city council voted unanimously yesterday to apply for state and federal funding for a project that can house over 50 residents. The money would come from the near $1.5 billion in state and federal dollars that the state announced earlier this month for housing issues.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
GW Hatchet

How to support residents experiencing homelessness

As D.C. officials move forward with plans to shut down encampments for unhoused people, here are some ways you can support Foggy Bottom’s neighbors experiencing homelessness. Mayor Muriel Bowser recently announced Homeward 2.0, a plan to which is meant to end homelessness in the District by 2025. But many people...
WASHINGTON, DC
oklahoman.com

What combating homelessness in Oklahoma County looks like

World Homeless Day, on Oct. 10 this year, reminds us that homelessness is a global issue, faced by wealthy and poor countries alike. This special day is meaningful to those of us in Oklahoma County who are on the frontlines of the homelessness battle. We are well aware the issue can’t be solved by just providing every homeless person with a home, although having a safe and secure place to live is definitely important. Why is having a home not the only answer to homelessness?
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KARE 11

People Serving People program focuses on homelessness prevention

MINNEAPOLIS — Like most people during the first months of the pandemic, Kissie Haynes was already struggling to balance her roles of mother, grandmother and employee. But then – on the evening of July 24, 2020 – Haynes learned her 28-year-old daughter had been killed in a car accident. And suddenly, Haynes became the sole caregiver of five children: ages 11 to 2.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Atlanta Daily World

Mayor Bottoms, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge meet for Affordable Housing

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to Host U.S. HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. Since the beginning of her term, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been steadfast in her commitment to provide affordable housing across the city. The Mayor made an ambitious pledge to put $1 billion toward affordable housing and to date, the City controls nearly $500 million in private and public funding – which is half-way to that billion-dollar goal. The City also is on track to meet its 8-year goal of providing 20,000 affordable housing units by 2026.
ATLANTA, GA
Beloit Daily News

Homeless veterans program gets federal grant

TOWN OF ROCK—A local program that houses homeless military veterans has received a $1.12 million federal grant. Rock Valley Community Programs announced the grant from the Veterans Administration will be used to remodel an unused wing of the organization’s housing complex at 203 W. Sunny Lane. Rock Valley has operated...
HOMELESS
gsabusiness.com

Spectrum makes donation to support homeless families

Spectrum made a $2,500 donation to Infinite Possibilities through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants, part of a $1 million programming commitment through the end of the year. The donation is to help Infinite Possibilities provide support and resources to homeless youth and families in the...
GREENVILLE, SC
ssnewstelegram.com

Programs HCUW supports

• East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. • Hopkins County Christian Alliance on behalf of Community Cupboard. • Lakes Regional Community Center on behalf of Our Place. • Meal A Day of Sulphur Springs. • Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center, Inc. • SAFE-T • Shadow Ranch Therapeutic Riding...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTLA

Secretary of Veterans Affairs visits SoCal, says homelessness among veterans is ‘unacceptable’

Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough is visiting several VA facilities in Riverside, Los Angeles and Ventura Counties this week. He addressed the issue of homelessness among U.S. veterans, telling KTLA that it’s “unacceptable.” “Here’s what’s not acceptable anywhere in the country: the idea of there being a homeless veteran,” McDonough said. “Anyone who raises […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
matadornetwork.com

These companies 3D print affordable tiny houses to combat homelessness around the world

With the cost of living skyrocketing in cities around the world, it’s about time someone came in with an affordable solution. In 2018, startup brand ICON announced it would bring 3D-printed tiny homes first to developing parts of the world and eventually to the United States. With living conditions and affordable housing remaining a global issue, ICON aimed to fill the gap with a simple idea: 3D-printed tiny homes for communities in need.
HOMELESS
mypaperonline.com

New Project Self-Sufficiency Program Supports Trauma Survivors, Promotes Prevention

Project Self-Sufficiency announces the October launch of a new workshop and discussion series, “Pizza & PACEs”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs). Trauma experts and guest speakers will address the impact of adverse childhood experiences on social, emotional, and cognitive development, and offer tips and strategies for building resiliency. The interactive workshops will be held on Mondays, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., October 4th and 18th, November 1st and 15th, and December 6th. Pizza will be provided; advance registration is required. All attendees must be vaccinated against Covid-19.
NEWTON, NJ
