Secretary Marcia Fudge Highlights New Program To Combat Homelessness And Support ‘Entire Person’

On a visit to Chicago, the nation’s top housing official made it clear the housing crisis is nearing a point of no return. “We know that the lack of affordable housing in this country is a crisis,” Marcia Fudge said Tuesday morning at Casa Queretaro, 2012 W. 17th St. “There’s nowhere in this country today where a person making minimum wage can even afford a two-bedroom apartment —nowhere. We know that renters are behind on their rent because of COVID. If we cannot fix this now, I do not know if it can be fixed.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO