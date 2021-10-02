CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tories unveil £30m package to revive public tennis courts

Shropshire Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinisters said that up to 4,500 courts across 1,500 local authority venues could benefit from the scheme. Ministers are seeking to capitalise on the success of teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu with a £30 million package to revive Britain’s network of public playing courts. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the...

www.shropshirestar.com

