Two die in early Saturday crash
COSHOCTON — Two individuals died in a two vehicle head-on collision early Saturday morning in Newcastle Township. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened about 3:10 a.m. in the 31000 block of U.S. 36. Deputies said Macy Wolford, 23, of Warsaw, was traveling east when she went left of center and struck a vehicle driven by Tiffani Maybury, 26, of Mount Vernon. Also in her vehicle was passenger Brent Kauffman, 42, of Utica. All had to be extricated from their vehicles by mechanical means.www.timesreporter.com
