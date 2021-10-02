CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

Texas Tech Survives After Blowing Big First Half Lead In Morgantown

By Rob Breaux
102.5 KISS FM
102.5 KISS FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Texas Tech Red Raiders finally started fast this week against West Virginia by scoring 14 points in the first quarter. The Red Raiders would add a field goal in the second quarter to take a 17-0 lead at halftime. The third quarter would see that entire lead disappear, but Texas Tech would respond to adversity and be in a position to win the game with a Jonathan Garibay field goal. The Red Raiders would win 23-20, the team's third straight win over Neal Brown and West Virginia.

1025kiss.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Morgantown, WV
Lubbock, TX
Football
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
City
Lubbock, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Tom Grieve Announces 2022 Will be His Last on Texas Rangers TV Broadcasts

If you're a Texas Rangers fan, you know the name of Tom Grieve. Grieve, has been with the Washington Senators/Texas Rangers franchise for over 50 years in a variety of roles, including as a player from 1970, 1972-1977, general manager and broadcaster. During his nine seasons as an MLB player, Grieve was primarily an outfielder and designated hitter.
MLB
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy