Although Monday night saw Brighton miss out on the chance to go top of the top-flight for the first time in their history, The Seagulls have still enjoyed a fantastic start to this year’s Premier League. Their current league position of sixth is great in and of itself, but when you realise they’re actually joint-second on 13 points with five other clubs, it tells you how impressive they’ve been. It also points to a juicily competitive title race and top four battle this year, but that’s a story for a different day.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO