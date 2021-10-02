CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Hearts 2-0 Motherwell: Hosts see off Motherwell to go top of the Scottish Premiership

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHearts moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 2-0 win after a Liam Boyce penalty and Stephen Kingsley free-kick ended Motherwell’s five-match unbeaten run. The Tynecastle side struck twice in the first half, with Boyce having a second spot-kick saved after the break, and were well worth their 2-0 victory, despite having to withstand some late pressure from the visitors.

