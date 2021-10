The Gunners midfielder could be out of action until 2022 after suffering a knee injury in the win against Spurs. Granit Xhaka may have played his last game of 2021. An exact time frame has yet to be put on his return following the knee ligament injury he picked up against Tottenham on Sunday, but Arsenal say the midfielder will be out for ‘approximately three months’.

