Slight Rain Chance This Evening with Fall Weather Returning Soon!

By Elliot Wilson
KWTX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther than a stray shower due to a cold front we’ll be dry this evening with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 80′s until sunset, only dipping to the upper 60′s though going into Sunday, despite the cold front. Winds behind the front will be light, which is why it’ll take some time for the lower dew points to settle in. Thus, Sunday will still be warm with highs in the upper 80′s during the afternoon with a few clouds passing through.

