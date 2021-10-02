Slight Rain Chance This Evening with Fall Weather Returning Soon!

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another very comfortable night is in play for the area. Generally, we’ll be looking at clear skies with most of our temperatures dipping into the 50s again. The bright and warm weather will continue Monday. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Temperatures will also run well above average for most of this week. Fall-like temperatures return for the weekend, though. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain chances during the traditional workweek will be more of an isolated occurrence. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center While we could see a stray shower Tuesday afternoon and Friday afternoon, the best chance for rain this week comes Saturday. In short, this week has a little “something” for most everyone. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO