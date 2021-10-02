CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Efforts to honor PA native baseball Hall of Famer’s gridiron stint

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Fans of Major League Baseball may know that Pennsylvania native and early pitching star Christy Mathewson was an inaugural member of the sport’s Hall of Fame — entering posthumously in 1936 with the likes of Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner. What many...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
nsjonline.com

Gone too soon: UNC’s gentle giant, Quincy Monk

Cancer is something that will touch everyone’s life at some point. For those of us fortunate not to get a diagnosis or a scare, there are friends and relatives who won’t be so fortunate. Shawn Krest has been chosen by the American Cancer Society as one of the Real Men Wear Pink ambassadors for October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each day of the month, he’ll be telling a story of how cancer has touched someone on one of the teams we root for. It could be a coach, a player, a retired legend or an arena worker. The disease doesn’t care how successful you are, how much money you have or, as we see in today’s post, if you’re a beloved friend and father in the prime of life. To join in the fight against breast cancer, you can visit Shawn’s American Cancer Society page.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
cranberryeagle.com

Hall of Famers at last!

LYNDORA — 399 and counting. The 55th annual Butler County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet — postponed twice in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — took place Saturday night at the Lyndora American Legion Hall. Ten people were inducted — bringing the HOF's membership to 399 — and the...
BUTLER, PA
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez skewers umpires

Former Red Sox ace and Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez sounded off on MLB umpires Tuesday. During Tuesday's broadcast of "MLB Tonight," MLB Network analyst and former player Harold Reynolds questioned why Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver has never been called for a balk in his professional career. The question arose after Weaver looked like he balked during the first inning of Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants.
MLB
CBS Sports

Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas buys controlling interest in Field of Dreams Movie Site

Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas has become a television advertising fixture over the past few years, and on Thursday he bought into a site that has graced television screens for over a quarter century. The Big Hurt joined real estate developer Rick Heidner in buying controlling interests in the Field of Dreams Movie Site and its sister company, All-Star Ballpark Heaven.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Snyder
Person
Ty Cobb
Person
Honus Wagner
Person
Walter Johnson
Person
Christy Mathewson
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
Chris Snyder
Yardbarker

Is Justin Tucker a Future Hall-of-Famer?

Justin Tucker’s NFL-record 66-yard field goal to lead Baltimore past Detroit on Sunday set social media ablaze. But it sparked another thought — is the former Longhorn a future Pro Football Hall of Famer?. It’s an interesting debate because there are so few pure kickers in the Hall of Fame...
NFL
105.7 The Hawk

Yankee And MLB Hall Of Famer To Make Rare Chatham, New Jersey Visit

Believed to be "the greatest of all time" by fans and baseball historians, New York Yankee legend Mariano Rivera has largely been out of public view since his retirement in 2013. Now, 8 years later, he's scheduled a visit for New York Yankee fans in New Jersey for October 23, 2021. Here's what you need to know.
MLB
Butler Eagle

Gridiron Leader: Rosswog inducted into Mars Athletic Hall of Fame

MARS — Consistency, reliability and leadership. All were hallmarks of Zach Rosswog's career with Mars' varsity football team. When the quarterback graduated in 2004, his career numbers of 1,882 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes were school records. The Planets qualified for the playoffs all three years Rosswog was under...
MARS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Hall Of Fame#Seton Hill University#Ap#Major League Baseball#The New York Giants#Cincinnati Reds#The Washington Senators#Offutt
Derrick

At 38, Hall of Famer Clijsters makes latest return to tennis

Kim Clijsters is back again, eager to see what it feels like to be a professional tennis player at age 38 — two decades after she reached her first Grand Slam final and one decade after she won her last major singles championship. The former No. 1-ranked player and member...
TENNIS
Sentinel

MSHSBCA to honor Fairmont’s Wolf, two Hall of Fame classes

FAIRMONT — Fairmont coaching legend Herb Wolf will be inducted posthumously into the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 13. Wolf, along with fellow 2020 inductees Darby Carlson of Maple Grove, Don Dvorak of New Prague, Gary Palm of St. Anthony Village, Todd...
MINNESOTA STATE
WLUC

Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Famer Carl “Buck” Nystrom has died

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Famer Carl “Buck” Nystrom has died. He was 88 years old. Buck was an all-state football player at Gravaeret High School in Marquette. He was the Most Valuable Player and captain of the Michigan State 1956 Rose Bowl title team. Nystrom also was an All-American with the Spartans. Nystrom received the Conference Medal for combinred scholastic and athletic proficiency in his senior year and also was named to the 1955 All-American and Academic and Big Ten All-Scholastic football teams.
MARQUETTE, MI
NBC Philadelphia

10 Reasons Eagles Great McCoy Is a Pro Football Hall of Famer

10 reasons LeSean McCoy is a Hall of Famer originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. With LeSean McCoy retiring as an Eagle and being honored Sunday at the Linc, it’s a good time to explore his Hall of Fame chances. McCoy rushed for over 11,000 yards, caught over 500 passes,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

‘Field Of Dreams’ Complex Bought By Group Headed By Baseball Hall Of Famer Frank Thomas

The Iowa complex that hosted the 1989 film Field of Dreams and last month’s Major League Baseball game between the Yankees and White Sox has new owners. Current owners Go the Distance Baseball LLC announced today that a group headed by Hall of Famer and former Chicago White Sox slugger Frank Thomas has purchased a controlling interest in the All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams movie site. Thomas will be the CEO in the new organization, while former Los Angeles Dodgers GM Dan Evans will be COO. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the transaction involves the purchase of...
MLB
InsideHook

MLB Hall-of-Famer Frank Thomas Takes Ownership of Field of Dreams Site

It’s built — and now it has a new owner. The site where Major League Baseball played its highly rated, widely beloved and substantially profitable Field of Dreams game has been sold to a company headed up by MLB Hall-of-Famer Frank Thomas. Per an announcement made on Thursday, 53-year-old Thomas...
MLB
thedraftnetwork.com

Is LeSean McCoy A Hall of Famer?

One of the most exciting ball-carriers of our generation is officially hanging up his cleats. According to multiple reports, former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy is signing a one-day contract with the Philadelphia Eagles so that he could retire as a member of their football team. McCoy spent the first six years (2009-14) of his professional career in Philadelphia, carving out an impressive resume for himself that includes eight straight 1,000-plus yard seasons.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy