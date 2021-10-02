CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Red Carpet Gallery: 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

By Sharde Gillam
rnbcincy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Last night (October 1), the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards went down at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and celebrated some of the biggest names in hip hop. Although the show doesn’t officially air on the network until October 5, we can’t help but swoon over the red carper LEWKS our faves were giving last night! From Latto to DreamDoll to Remy Ma and every baddie in between, here are some of our favorite looks of the night.

rnbcincy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: Biggest and Best Performances of the Night!

Feel the music! The BET Hip Hop Awards kicked off Tuesday night, and fans got a chance to see some of the biggest names in the genre perform their hottest hits. Amid the awards and acceptance speeches, Tuesday's show saw some truly impressive numbers, from artists including Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, Tobe Nwigwe, Nelly, Remy Ma, Latto and many others.
HIP HOP
New Pittsburgh Courier

Latto stuns in red, brings ‘Big Energy’ at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Latto served up curves and attitude during her bold performance at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Atlanta-based rapper sings “Big Energy” as she’s surrounded by white-clad men. Radiating queen energy, the red feathers huddled around her waist break away into dancers as she steps down from her pedestal.
HIP HOP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Dons Crocs & Bathrobe To 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Don't be so quick to blame the stylist, because Nick Cannon definitely dresses himself. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, we don't know. The Wild N' Out star was seen pulling up to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet in a shiny gold armor top, red-and-white-striped boxers, a cozy white bathrobe, Christmas socks, Crocs, and a golden fitted on top of his fiery locks of red hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Atlanta Daily World

Loving Memory: Biz Markie Remembered At 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards took place on Tuesday night, honoring some of the genre’s greatest artists, both past and present. Hip Hop’s big show celebrated the life and influential career of Biz Markie, who passed away on July 16 2021 at 57-years old. Biz is known as the eclectic artist behind the cultural hit “Just a Friend” and one of the original voices of the New York City rap scene.
HIP HOP
ETOnline.com

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: How to Watch, Nominees, Performers and More

Get ready to honor the past year in hip hop! The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards air Tuesday, Oct. 5, months after the network's BET Awards in June (see the complete BET Awards 2021 Winners List). The awards show will take place in Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Center. Karlous...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Remy Ma
KATV

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards complete list of winners

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards recognized some of the industry's biggest stars Tuesday night and honored their accomplishments over the past year. The show was prerecorded at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta. Hosted by Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean (collectively known as the 85 South Show), the show was filled with performances, rap cyphers, and hilarious moments.
HIP HOP
BET

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: Here Are The Presenters That Stole The Show

The 16th Annual BET Hip Hop Awards is officially a wrap, as the biggest night in rap gave out the honors for the creme de la creme in the genre this year. The fun-filled lineup included The 85 South Show (DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean) as return hosts, Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, and Isaiah Rashad as performers and winners that included Lil Baby, who took home "Hip Hop Artist of The Year" and "Best Duo" with Lil Durk as well as Megan Thee Stallion who won big, taking home hardware in the "Best Hip Hop Video", "Song Of The Year" and "Best Collaboration" categories.
HIP HOP
BET

#MCM: Snapbacks, Durags, And Other Swag Spotted At The BET Hip Hop Awards

It's Man Crush Monday and to get your week off to a great start, we decided to highlight some of our favorite celebrity men who demonstrated swag and style over the years. With today being the eve of the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, we're taking a trip down memory lane to see some of our favorite red carpet moments of celebs rocking fresh new ‘fits, trendy accessories, and bespoke jewels. Enjoy!
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Bet Hip Hop Awards#Red Nails#Red Carpet Gallery#Latto To Dreamdoll To#Area#Latto Source#Dassaffects#Ari Fletcher Source#Getty Social#Bia Source#Rapsody Source#Papoose Source
107.3 KFFM

Lil Baby Wins Hip Hop Artist of the Year at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Lil Baby wins a coveted award at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. On Tuesday evening (Oct. 5), Lil Baby was deemed Hip Hop Artist of the Year at the annual celebration of hip-hop, which aired from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre just outside Atlanta. The ATL-bred rapper beat out fellow nominees Cardi B, Drake, J. Cole, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler, The Creator for the coveted trophy.
HIP HOP
HOT 107.9

Tyler, The Creator Wins Hip-Hop Album of the Year at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Tyler, The Creator is the big winner of the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, earning the coveted Hip Hop Album of the Year award. Tyler took home the award for his Call Me If You Get Lost LP at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, which aired on BET on Tuesday night (Oct. 5). He beat out several rappers in the category including Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta’s Pain, Migos' Culture III, DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion's Good News, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin's Savage Mode II and J. Cole's The Off-Season.
CELEBRITIES
respect-mag.com

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 Red Carpet Recap Featuring Benny The Butcher, Isaiah Rashad, Baby Keem, Rapsody, D-Smoke, Fivio Foreign + More

The 2021 “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” is taking place tonight with an amazing lineup of presenters and performers. Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, and Isaiah Rashad are set to perform and blaze the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre stage. Hip Hop powerhouses Trina, Jermaine Dupri, and Remy Ma, alongside R&B superstar Tank, are slated to present. Rap legend Big Daddy Kane joins for a special tribute to the late Biz Markie. Additionally, comedians, actors, hosts of the “85 South Show” podcast, and stars of “Wild N’ Out” – comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean) return as co-hosts of the annual show.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
myk104.com

Hip Hop Hurray: The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards honors rap royalty and salutes the next generation of artists

This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards was a star-studded event that included appearances by some of this year’s most respected emcees. The evening’s big winners included Tyler, the Creator, who was received the inaugural Cultural Influence Award, as well as Hip Hop Album of the Year for Call Me If You Get Lost. Lil Baby won four awards, including Artist of the Year, and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took home three trophies for “WAP.”
HIP HOP
wmleader.com

Nelly on BET Hip Hop Awards honor, Grandmaster Flash’s ‘The Message’

Rapper Nelly still has love for his genre’s trailblazers, even after almost a quarter-century in the game. The “Lil Bit” artist, 46, is being honored with the “I AM HIP HOP” award at tonight’s BET Hip Hop Awards, a full-circle moment from when the St. Louis rapper presented LL Cool J with the award in 2011.
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy