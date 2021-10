Season 5 of Animal Kingdom may have ended with the Codys riding so high that they clinked beer bottles and broke out their traditional toast (“May we all get what we want and never what we deserve!”). But what they didn’t know was most definitely going to hurt them in the series’ sixth and final season: As “Launch” concluded, the authorities dug up evidence of what Pope would probably agree is the worst crime that he ever committed. Read on, and we’ll go over all the gory — seriously gory — details. ‘YOU’RE THE QUEEN OF OCEANSIDE NOW’ | In the episode’s...

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO