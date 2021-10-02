Delta surge of COVID-19 waning across Virginia; new cases down in Rappahannock this week

The surge of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is noticeably waning in Northern Virginia and the rest of the state, according to new data from the Virginia Department of Health. In Rappahannock County, 16 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since last Friday, raising the county total to 520 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. That's down from 21 new cases last week, which was up from 13 the week before. All of these weekly case counts are below those at the beginning of September.