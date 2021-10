The Lamar University football team suffered another blowout loss on Saturday, this time coming at the hands of No. 1 Sam Houston at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville. The Cardinals fell behind early and never threatened a comeback in the 41-7 loss to the Bearkats. With Lamar now falling back under .500 at 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the WAC-ASUN Challenge, here are five takeaways from the Cardinals conference-opening loss to Sam Houston.

HUNTSVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO