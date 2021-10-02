CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants Activate John Ross III Off Injured Reserve

By Giants Country News Desk
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 8 days ago

As expected, the New York Giants have activated receiver John Ross III from the injured reserve list.

The Bengals' former first-round draft pick whom the Giants signed this off-season, Ross had been on the injured reserve list after missing most of training camp with a hamstring strain. By landing on the injured reserve list, he had to miss at least three games before being activated, which he was this week.

Ross is expected to be active for the game, with both Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton having been declared out with hamstring strains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJ65Q_0cFMz1m900

The Giants also elevated center/guard Jonotthan Harrison from their practice squad to provide depth on the offensive line. New York is heading into their game against the Saints with their fourth different starting offensive line combination in as many weeks and will be without left guard Ben Bredeson (hand) this week.

Matt Skura is expected to get the start at left guard for the Giants with Bredeson out. The Giants signed West Martin off the Washington practice squad this week, but Martin is not ready yet to step in for the Giants.

GiantsCountry

Giants Designate WR John Ross for Return from IR

The New York Giants have designated wide receiver John Ross III for return from the injured reserve list and not a moment too soon. Receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton both suffered hamstring injuries in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, leaving the Giants thin at receiver. Ross,...
The Spun

New York Giants Make Decision On WR John Ross

While they still have multiple wide receivers dealing with injuries, the New York Giants did get wideout John Ross back at practice Wednesday. Ross signed a one-year deal with the Giants this offseason but spent the first three weeks of the year on short-term IR while dealing with a hamstring issue. The team designated him to return today, and he is slated to practice this afternoon.
chatsports.com

John Ross wants to be more than a “one-trick pony” for the New York Giants

If you don’t know by now that John Ross is really fast, you’d be the only one. The fifth-year wide receiver set a record by running a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine, a tidbit that followed him through multiple stints on Injured Reserve and landed him a one-year contract with the New York Giants this March.
USA Today

Giants activate John Ross from IR, elevate OL Jonotthan Harrison

The New York Giants have activated wide receiver John Ross (hamstring) from injured reserve. He is expected to make his regular season debut on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Ross was signed to a one-year, $2.25 million deal this offseason and looked great throughout the summer before going down...
Sterling Shepard
chatsports.com

John Ross' 52-yard TD made big first impression for Giants

John Ross of the Giants catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the Saints at Caesars Superdome on Sunday in New Orleans. Credit: Getty Images/Jonathan Bachman. It’s been over three decades since anyone made the kind of first impression John Ross did on...
chatsports.com

Giants' John Ross, recover fumble scores on a 51-yard pass from Daniel Jones

NEW ORLEANS - Welcome to the 2020 season John Ross. The former first-round pick caught a 51-yard touchdown pass on his first reception and first game with the New York Giants. The big play came with 8:51 remaining in the second quarterback to give the Giants a 7-0 lead over the New Orleans Saints Sunday.
NBC Sports

John Ross TD puts Giants up 7-0 in New Orleans

Wide receiver John Ross missed the first three games of the season while on injured reserve, but he’s making an impact in his Giants debut. Ross reeled in a deep shot from quarterback Daniel Jones down the middle of the field one play after Saints kicker Aldrick Rosas missed a 58-yard field goal. Ross was tackled while nearing the end zone and appeared to fumble the ball, but it was a ruled a touchdown on the field and replay upheld the call on the field.
Trentonian

John Ross brings jolt to Giants’ offense after return from injury

EAST RUTHERFORD — Speed kills. The Giants experienced that reality when they activated John Ross from injured reserve in time for their 27-21 overtime win Sunday at the Saints. The former first-round pick’s first catch as a Giant could not have been more fitting or more ideal. On a play-action...
giants.com

Giants Now: John Ross hits 21.13 mph on TD catch

John Ross shows off blazing speed on long TD catch. The Giants signed John Ross this past offseason in hopes that he would add a new element to the offense. It took only one game to see that the former first-round pick has the type of blazing speed that can topen things up for himself and his fellow pass-catchers.
