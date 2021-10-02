Texas Tech Survives After Blowing Big First Half Lead In Morgantown

I've recently been ridiculed for my optimism in the Texas Tech football program after the team's undefeated non-conference start. I was forced into the role of the Matt Wells bandwagon leader this offseason, but have always liked the guy. His performance in press conferences has superseded his performance during games, which is certainly not ideal, but it does make it seem like he at least has a plan.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO