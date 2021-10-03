Kentucky football team loses key defensive player early in game against Florida

Kentucky nose guard Marquan McCall was knocked out of the Wildcats’ game against No. 10 Florida during the first quarter Saturday night. McCall, who was coming off a star effort in last weekend’s victory at South Carolina, was trying to make a tackle downfield on the first play of the Gators’ second possession of the game when he fell awkwardly into a teammate. The senior lineman immediately gestured toward the Kentucky bench that he needed assistance. After spending a couple of minutes on the ground, he hobbled off the field with assistance from UK trainers.