Texas Tech Survives After Blowing Big First Half Lead In Morgantown

The Texas Tech Red Raiders finally started fast this week against West Virginia by scoring 14 points in the first quarter. The Red Raiders would add a field goal in the second quarter to take a 17-0 lead at halftime. The third quarter would see that entire lead disappear, but Texas Tech would respond to adversity and be in a position to win the game with a Jonathan Garibay field goal. The Red Raiders would win 23-20, the team's third straight win over Neal Brown and West Virginia.