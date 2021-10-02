CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Tech Survives After Blowing Big First Half Lead In Morgantown

By Rob Breaux
 8 days ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders finally started fast this week against West Virginia by scoring 14 points in the first quarter. The Red Raiders would add a field goal in the second quarter to take a 17-0 lead at halftime. The third quarter would see that entire lead disappear, but Texas Tech would respond to adversity and be in a position to win the game with a Jonathan Garibay field goal. The Red Raiders would win 23-20, the team's third straight win over Neal Brown and West Virginia.

FMX 94.5

TCU Stomps a Mudhole in Texas Tech at The Jones

The Texas Rattlesnake Stone Cold Steve Austin used to say he'd stomp a mudhole in you and walk it dry. I never completely understood that term until tonight. Sure, Texas Tech got boat raced in Austin, but that was a road game and the Longhorns were moderately finessing the Red Raiders as they beat them 70-35. TCU wasn't too far behind that with a 52-31 win over the Red Raiders.
FMX 94.5

Texas Tech Basketball Proves the Power Is in the Program

The past five seasons of Texas Tech basketball often felt like the Chris Beard show. However, if you cared to peel back the curtain at all, the Red Raiders have done a great job of building a program as opposed to being Beard's sandbox. Texas Tech's current basketball foundation wasn't...
FMX 94.5

Coolio Takes Texas Tech Fans on a Fantastic Voyage in Lubbock

Coolio has had a long and storied career, featuring absolute bops like "Fantastic Voyage," "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)," "C U When U Get There," and, of course, "Gangsta’s Paradise." He performed all the hits today while rapping with Raider Red at the Texas Tech Raider Alley party heading into the Homecoming matchup against TCU.
FMX 94.5

The Texas Tech Baseball Team Sets Up Exhibition With the Rangers

The Texas Tech baseball team has gone through some major changes since they lost to Stanford in the Lubbock Super Regional to end their 2021 season. The roster has completely turned over as well with Micah Dallas and Nate Rombach entering the transfer portal and stars like Cal Conley and Patrick Monteverde leaving via the MLB draft.
FMX 94.5

Good Guy Kliff Kingsbury Has Already Donated $20,000 to Team Luke

Before the 2021 NFL season, started tragedy struck when Luke Siegel passed away. Luke Siegel had been an incredible fighter over the last half-decade, and his impact was felt tremendously throughout the Texas Tech Athletics Department. Since Luke's traumatic brain injury in 2015, he and his family never stopped fighting. Not only for Luke, but for any kid dealing with a similar situation.
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

