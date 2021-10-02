CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: DeAndre Jordan Downplays Potential Finals Matchup Against Nets

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne player who is very familiar with both teams is center DeAndre Jordan, who played for the Nets the last two seasons before moving on to the Lakers this summer. When speaking about a potential Finals matchup, Jordan downplayed it as both teams still need to get through a full season before that's a possibility. I got love for a lot of those guys over there, but at the end of the day, in the West you got to go through Phoenix and in the East you got to go through Milwaukee, regardless of what e...

Deandre Jordan
#Lakers News
Lakers Rumors: Potential Starting Lineup With Anthony Davis At Center Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers completely remodeled their roster this summer, leaving a lot of unanswered questions going into training camp. Perhaps the biggest question is what the starting lineup will be as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are the only guarantees. That leaves to open spots and a ton of different possibilities for L.A., and Frank Vogel recently revealed that he won’t settle on a starting lineup until he sees his team in training camp and the preseason.
Lakers News: Former Laker Legend Talks Anthony Davis' Preseason Debut

It appears even Laker legends are already evaluating early preseason performances, continuing with 'too early' prognostications. To be fair, Anthony Davis is such a critical part of the Lakers' success, so we will forgive anyone reading too much into his first preseason performance. We will also take it to heart...
Westbrook's L.A. Role & Shaquille O'Neal | The Crossover

Mannix and Beck discuss how Russell Westbrook will fit into the Lakers offensive scheme, what the expectations are for the Utah Jazz this season, and Joel Embiid's comments on Ben Simmons from training camp before Mannix talks to Shaquille O'Neal about Simmons, the Lakers offseason moves and his work refurbishing public basketball courts
DeMar DeRozan Drops Truth Bomb On Discussions With LeBron James, Lakers In Free Agency

DeMar DeRozan seems thrilled to be teaming up with Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls. A couple months removed from his whirlwind dip into free agency, though, it appears at least a small part of the four-time All-Star still wonders what it would've been like to play with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Asked by Shams Charania of The Athletic and STADIUM to describe the tenor of his talks with James and the Lakers during free agency, DeRozan had nothing but "great" things to say about th...
Frank Vogel’s Comments on DeAndre Jordan Speaks to a Broader Point of the Team

During DeAndre Jordan’s tenure with the Brooklyn Nets, he constantly clashed with then Kenny Atkinson on playing time. As Anthony Puccio reported, Jordan did not want to back up young phenom Jarret Allen. Once Atkinson was fired as coach, Jordan was instantly thrust back into the starting role. The Nets...
The Los Angeles Lakers Potential Starting Lineup: NBA Championship Or Nothing

How many future Hall of Famers make up this Los Angeles Lakers roster? In the starting lineup, there are at least four with one more coming off the bench. That doesn’t even include the former multi-rebounding champion, as well as a former Laker champion from 10 years ago. The Lakers aren't messing around this offseason. Combined with the trade for Russell Westbrook, this offseason showed that the Lakers want to win a championship, or this season was a complete bust.
