Texas Tech Survives After Blowing Big First Half Lead In Morgantown

By Rob Breaux
 8 days ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders finally started fast this week against West Virginia by scoring 14 points in the first quarter. The Red Raiders would add a field goal in the second quarter to take a 17-0 lead at halftime. The third quarter would see that entire lead disappear, but Texas Tech would respond to adversity and be in a position to win the game with a Jonathan Garibay field goal. The Red Raiders would win 23-20, the team's third straight win over Neal Brown and West Virginia.

TCU Stomps a Mudhole in Texas Tech at The Jones

The Texas Rattlesnake Stone Cold Steve Austin used to say he'd stomp a mudhole in you and walk it dry. I never completely understood that term until tonight. Sure, Texas Tech got boat raced in Austin, but that was a road game and the Longhorns were moderately finessing the Red Raiders as they beat them 70-35. TCU wasn't too far behind that with a 52-31 win over the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech Football’s Epic Video Announces Throwback Uniform

The Red Raiders are 4-1 heading into homecoming this weekend and have the TCU Horned Frogs sitting at 2-2 on the schedule. The Horned Frogs have won two straight against the Red Raiders and three straight against Texas Tech in Lubbock. Overall, the teams have played 63 times, with Texas Tech leading the all-time series 32-28-3.
Texas Tech Basketball Proves the Power Is in the Program

The past five seasons of Texas Tech basketball often felt like the Chris Beard show. However, if you cared to peel back the curtain at all, the Red Raiders have done a great job of building a program as opposed to being Beard's sandbox. Texas Tech's current basketball foundation wasn't...
Coolio Takes Texas Tech Fans on a Fantastic Voyage in Lubbock

Coolio has had a long and storied career, featuring absolute bops like "Fantastic Voyage," "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)," "C U When U Get There," and, of course, "Gangsta’s Paradise." He performed all the hits today while rapping with Raider Red at the Texas Tech Raider Alley party heading into the Homecoming matchup against TCU.
The Texas Tech Baseball Team Sets Up Exhibition With the Rangers

The Texas Tech baseball team has gone through some major changes since they lost to Stanford in the Lubbock Super Regional to end their 2021 season. The roster has completely turned over as well with Micah Dallas and Nate Rombach entering the transfer portal and stars like Cal Conley and Patrick Monteverde leaving via the MLB draft.
Tom Grieve Announces 2022 Will be His Last on Texas Rangers TV Broadcasts

If you're a Texas Rangers fan, you know the name of Tom Grieve. Grieve, has been with the Washington Senators/Texas Rangers franchise for over 50 years in a variety of roles, including as a player from 1970, 1972-1977, general manager and broadcaster. During his nine seasons as an MLB player, Grieve was primarily an outfielder and designated hitter.
TCU Is Back at It Again With Baseless Claims After a Loss

Back in 2016, the Texas Tech baseball team was accused of splashing water on TCU cheerleaders who were dancing on top of the Red Raiders' dugout. The accusation turned out to be patently false when it was discovered the Texas Tech team was throwing cups of water in the air after a big play, which was commonly known as "watering the tree" during the 2016 season.
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

