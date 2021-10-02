CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

Texas Tech Survives After Blowing Big First Half Lead In Morgantown

By Rob Breaux
News/Talk KFYO
News/Talk KFYO
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Texas Tech Red Raiders finally started fast this week against West Virginia by scoring 14 points in the first quarter. The Red Raiders would add a field goal in the second quarter to take a 17-0 lead at halftime. The third quarter would see that entire lead disappear, but Texas Tech would respond to adversity and be in a position to win the game with a Jonathan Garibay field goal. The Red Raiders would win 23-20, the team's third straight win over Neal Brown and West Virginia.

kfyo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News/Talk KFYO

The Texas Tech Baseball Team Sets Up Exhibition With the Rangers

The Texas Tech baseball team has gone through some major changes since they lost to Stanford in the Lubbock Super Regional to end their 2021 season. The roster has completely turned over as well with Micah Dallas and Nate Rombach entering the transfer portal and stars like Cal Conley and Patrick Monteverde leaving via the MLB draft.
LUBBOCK, TX
News/Talk KFYO

Coolio Takes Texas Tech Fans on a Fantastic Voyage in Lubbock

Coolio has had a long and storied career, featuring absolute bops like "Fantastic Voyage," "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)," "C U When U Get There," and, of course, "Gangsta’s Paradise." He performed all the hits today while rapping with Raider Red at the Texas Tech Raider Alley party heading into the Homecoming matchup against TCU.
LUBBOCK, TX
News/Talk KFYO

Good Guy Kliff Kingsbury Has Already Donated $20,000 to Team Luke

Before the 2021 NFL season, started tragedy struck when Luke Siegel passed away. Luke Siegel had been an incredible fighter over the last half-decade, and his impact was felt tremendously throughout the Texas Tech Athletics Department. Since Luke's traumatic brain injury in 2015, he and his family never stopped fighting. Not only for Luke, but for any kid dealing with a similar situation.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Morgantown, WV
Lubbock, TX
Football
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
City
Lubbock, TX
News/Talk KFYO

Texas Tech Basketball Snags a Top Recruit From Texas

Earlier this month Texas Tech basketball locked in their first recruit for 2022 with a four-star point guard from Nevada named Richard "Pop Pop" Isaacs who is heralded as a pure point and a great passer who can run an offense. Something that Texas Tech has been lacking for several seasons.
TEXAS STATE
News/Talk KFYO

Texas Tech Lost Two Team Captains in Loss to Texas

We were all well aware of the Tyler Shough news on Saturday as the starting quarterback left the game for the Red Raiders after throwing a pick-six to the Longhorns. Shough's injury was confirmed as a broken collar bone by Matt Wells who said the injury could keep him out for at least six weeks.
TEXAS STATE
News/Talk KFYO

Tom Grieve Announces 2022 Will be His Last on Texas Rangers TV Broadcasts

If you're a Texas Rangers fan, you know the name of Tom Grieve. Grieve, has been with the Washington Senators/Texas Rangers franchise for over 50 years in a variety of roles, including as a player from 1970, 1972-1977, general manager and broadcaster. During his nine seasons as an MLB player, Grieve was primarily an outfielder and designated hitter.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
Person
Colin Schooler
News/Talk KFYO

29 (Mostly) Great Reviews Of Jones AT&T Stadium

Most everyone loves Jones AT&T Stadium, the home of Texas Tech football, but there seems to be a recurring theme with the fans. I love the Texas Tech fans, people from Oklahoma do not. 12 Random Masked Rider Facts. The 36 Best Action Shots From Every Patrick Mahomes Playoff Game.
FOOTBALL
News/Talk KFYO

TCU Is Back at It Again With Baseless Claims After a Loss

Back in 2016, the Texas Tech baseball team was accused of splashing water on TCU cheerleaders who were dancing on top of the Red Raiders' dugout. The accusation turned out to be patently false when it was discovered the Texas Tech team was throwing cups of water in the air after a big play, which was commonly known as "watering the tree" during the 2016 season.
LUBBOCK, TX
News/Talk KFYO

News/Talk KFYO

Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

News/Talk KFYO has the best news coverage for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy