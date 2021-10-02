'Forest Genetics and the Tree of Life': Local forester to speak at Weldon Baptist about God, living things
Forester Bradley W. Antill will be a guest speaker at Weldon Baptist Church on Wednesday to discuss the subject “Forest Genetics and the Tree of Life.”. Born in Norton, Ohio, Antill said he moved to Shallotte to take up a forestry job with the Federal Paperboard. He then moved to Henrico in 1997 for a job with the Coastal Lumber Company in Weldon, which has since changed its name in 2004 to Coastal Timberlands Company.www.rrdailyherald.com
