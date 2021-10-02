CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Weldon, NC

'Forest Genetics and the Tree of Life': Local forester to speak at Weldon Baptist about God, living things

By Richard Holm rholm@rrdailyherald.com
Roanoke Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForester Bradley W. Antill will be a guest speaker at Weldon Baptist Church on Wednesday to discuss the subject “Forest Genetics and the Tree of Life.”. Born in Norton, Ohio, Antill said he moved to Shallotte to take up a forestry job with the Federal Paperboard. He then moved to Henrico in 1997 for a job with the Coastal Lumber Company in Weldon, which has since changed its name in 2004 to Coastal Timberlands Company.

www.rrdailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
nyacknewsandviews.com

Earth Matters: Learn About ‘The Hidden Life of Trees’

Earth Matters focuses on conservation, sustainability, recycling and healthy living. If Earth Matters to you, sign up for our mailing list and get the next installment delivered right to your inbox. by Juliana Roth. Fall in the Hudson Valley might laser our attention on changing foliage, but have you ever...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Fox News

Colorado vandals deface Catholic cathedral with 'Satan lives here'

Vandals desecrated the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday with satanic messages shortly before the morning Mass. The cathedral's brass front doors and stone columns were defaced with messages mocking Jesus, maligning Catholic priests as "child rapists," and claiming "Satan lives here," according to local ABC affiliate Denver 7.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Miami

Religious Statues Vandalized At St. Martha’s Catholic Church In Miami Shores

Miami Shores (CBSMiami) — For the second time in about a month, the statue of Jesus has been defaced. When you first arrive at St. Martha’s Catholic Church property in Miami Shores, the first thing you see is a statue of Jesus. But in recent days the statue looks a lot different. “The head was knocked off, the arm, and a hand,” said Mary Ross Agosta with the Archdiocese of Miami. According to Ross Agosta, after morning mass on September 30th the pastor Martha’s Catholic Church walked out to find the blessed statue of Christ damaged.   The vandals even went to the extremes...
MIAMI SHORES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shallotte, NC
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
City
Henrico, NC
City
Eden, NC
City
Washington, NC
City
South Weldon, NC
Brainerd Dispatch

Helping the forest grow

Retired DNR Forester Dean Makey plants "Punky" the pine tree with Lisa Robert's Harrison Elementary School kindergarten students Friday, Sept. 24, at Forestview Middle School. This is the 11th year that Brained elementary students have planted trees in the Makey Forest.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
MPNnow

SHERWOOD IN THE FOREST WITH ROSIE: A day in the life of Rosie

You ask, we deliver. What is a day in the life of Rosie?. In honor of her 12th birthday, Monday, Sept. 27, we bring you a brief rundown of a typical day. By the way, I tried to get Rosie in one of those cone-shaped birthday hats. She wouldn’t hear of it. She’ll only do a rhinestone crown.
NAPLES, NY
viralhatch.com

Dylan’s amazing journey: The boy who has proven his doctors wrong so many times

I find it heartbreaking that any young child has to endure suffering from cancer. So many of them battle away with inspiring strength, only to ultimately pass away. Fortunately, there are also some uplifting and amazing stories concerning children who have survived against all odds. When Dylan Little was born...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
heraldsun.com

A girl wet herself in class. Her NC mom says a teacher violated the child’s human rights

A parent told the Durham school board Thursday night a teacher violated her daughter’s basic, human rights last month by not letting her use the bathroom. Shelecia Dixon said her 12-year-old daughter wet herself at Neal Middle School on Sept. 27 after a teacher refused to let students leave the sixth-grade classroom because of the class’s behavior with a substitute teacher the week before.
DURHAM, NC
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito & Brian Laundrie Almost Canceled Fatal Cross-Country Trip For Intimate Beach Wedding But Were Forced To Push Date Because Of Pandemic

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's doomed cross-country road trip almost didn't happen. The late 22-year-old vlogger's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, told Fox News that Gabby and Brian's plans changed after they were forced to postpone their dream beach wedding due to Covid-19. Article continues below advertisement. “Covid happened so they put...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Things#Forest Genetics#The Tree Of Life#Forester#Weldon Baptist Church#The Federal Paperboard#Jewish
Roanoke Daily Herald

Pet of the Week: October 9-10

Midnight is up for adoption at Rainbow Animal Rescue. He is a 1-year-old neutered heartworm negative shepherd mix. He is shy, but very sweet. He has no leash skills so he will need someone experienced with leash training. He will also need a fenced-in yard. If you are interested in adopting Midnight, go to rainbowanimalrescue.org and scroll down to the adoption application link. You can also obtain a paper application from the rescue, which is open by appointment only by calling 252-883-6413. The rescue is at 54 Dogpound Road, off 903 near the 4-H facility, first building on the right. Questions about dogs can be posted on the Rainbow Animal Rescue of NC Facebook page. There is an adoption donation which goes to veterinarian care, boarding and transportation. If you would like to help support the work of this nonprofit organization, send checks to Rainbow Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 972, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870. You can see Rainbow Animal Rescue cats at the Roanoke Rapids Petsense store.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
Caledonian Record-News

Local Woman Honored With Forest Society’s Volunteer Of Year

For her efforts at The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem, a resident of Littleton has been honored with the Society For the Protection of New Hampshire Forests’ 2021 Volunteer of the Year award. Named SPNHF’s Conservationist of the Year was the late Tom Howe, a conservationist known nationwide whose final project...
BETHLEHEM, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Industry
Payson Roundup

Plenty of activities planned this October in Pine

Pine-Strawberry’s Annual Fall Festival is here. Enjoy the crisp fall air and check out the antique show, quilt show and chili cook-off at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At 11 a.m....
PINE, AZ
Roanoke Daily Herald

Looking Ahead: October 7-8

According to a press release received on Monday, the Halifax County School Board of Education approved in a vote of 7-0 on Superintendent Eric Cunningham’s recommendation for masks to be worn inside all Halifax County Schools buildings. The release stated to “please adhere to the guidelines because safety is our number one priority.” The board will vote monthly on the mask mandate. The next meeting will be held on Nov. 8.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
valleybusinessreport.com

IMAS Accepting Christmas Tree Forest Entries

Plans are currently underway by the IMAS Guild for this year’s International Museum of Art and Science Christmas Tree Forest. Those organizations wishing to participate should sign up early for the exhibit of 25 Christmas trees. This year’s theme is “Christmas in the Rio Grande Valley.”. Inspiration for trees can...
SCIENCE
Cody Enterprise

Local named Mrs. Wyoming

A Clark woman is the new Mrs. Wyoming America after winning a recent virtual pageant, and now she wants to use her platform to help people, especially teenagers, to make good choices. Cassandra Yoder will be representing Wyoming at the Mrs. America pageant in Las Vegas, along with her two...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy