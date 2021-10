The Chicago Bears 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders had more storylines than Papa Bear George Halas has grandchildren. It was the Bears first game with Justin Fields as their No. 1 quarterback. They sought their first win of the season on the road, and as an underdog. They were without their best player on offense, David Montgomery, and top defender, Akiem Hicks. And they opened with the NFL's 32nd-ranked total offense against the league's sixth best.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO