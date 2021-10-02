CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony XR-65X90J 65-inch TV review

Cover picture for the articleThe Sony X90J (and its X94J sibling) is simply the best, big, mid-range TV you can currently buy. There’s no substitute for size when it comes to home cinema. After all, the whole goal of ‘home cinema’ is to, you know, bring the cinema home. And what’s the most important part of the cinema experience? The whopping huge screen, of course. That’s why a 65-inch TV (or even bigger!) is what you should aim for if you’re looking to add some serious cinematic scale to your living room.

