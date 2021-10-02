Sony XR-65X90J 65-inch TV review

Samsung is looking to microLED technology as a potential future for displays, but as of now it’s still wildly expensive and only available for custom-installed projects. In the meantime, the company is staying fairly conventional for most of its TVs, sticking with an LCD panel backed by an LED backlight. It’s pushed what those well-established components can do very far, and that shows in the QN90A, Samsung’s flagship 4K TV. It’s a “Neo QLED” TV, which means it uses that same LCD and LED system, but it pours as much technological prowess as possible into those components to produce a picture that rivals the experimental dual-LCD system of the Hisense 75U9DG and the OLED panel of the LG C1P. At $1,799.99 for the 55-inch model we tested, it's a flagship TV with a price to match, but it produces one of the best pictures we've seen, earning it our Editors' Choice award.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO