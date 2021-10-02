Grading the Badgers: Offense, special teams, coaching drag down the Wisconsin Badgers in loss to Michigan

Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance Saturday in their 38-17 loss to the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers finished with only 210 total yards — and 141 came over the course of two drives late in the first half. Almost everything else was cover-your-eyes material. Some UW fans have been clamoring for backup quarterback Chase Wolf and got their way after Graham Mertz left the game with a chest injury early in the third quarter. Wolf turned over the ball on back-to-back plays while the Badgers still were within striking distance. But for all the blame that can be placed on the quarterback position, it’s UW’s offensive line that has been the most disappointing group on that side of the ball.