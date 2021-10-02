CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brixx Announces Debut Mixtape In Works

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrixx is crushing it in the music industry in an excellent way. This rap artist has continued to rise from grass to grace in the entire music industry. And to this date, he has never taken a chance to give up on his passion for music. This champion has faced all the ups and downs that came his way tactically. He always looked forward to achieving his dreams. Brixx always has had an ear for music, and loved it.

thisis50.com

Comments / 0

Related
nowdecatur.com

Tim McGraw’s Latest Single Is A Custom Fit

Tim McGraw's latest single, “7500 OBO,” seems like it was customized especially for him. It includes lyrics like “shotgun ridin'” and “where the green grass grows,” which Tim tells us makes him think he was top of mind to record it the day it was penned. “I think they probably did that, because when we had the demo, it had a little piece of that ‘Green Grass Grows’ fiddle in it. We put it in there as well but we had to do it a little different to make it fit right. But it also has ‘Let It Go’ in there. So, I think it was pretty much aimed at me, which is cool because it makes me think, alright, if they aimed the song at me then maybe I can sing it. So it gave me a little confidence going in.”
MUSIC
Variety

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak Announce Album Release Date for ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced that their new collaborative album under the Silk Sonic banner, “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” will be available on all digital streaming platforms Nov. 12. No song titles for the yet-to-be-released tracks were revealed as part of the announcement, but the album will include the two hits already out from the duo, “Skate” and “Leave the Door Open,” both of which bolstered excitement for the upcoming album over the past year. “Leave the Door Open” premiered March 4 alongside an official music video, directed by Mars and Florent Déchard, earning over 400 million views....
MUSIC
NYLON

Travis Barker Is Throwing A Very Pop-Punk Halloween

Travis Barker is taking a moment from single-handedly leading the current pop-punk renaissance for Gen Z and being a doting boyfriend to Kourtney Kardashian to celebrate one of the most important times of the year: Halloween. More specifically, he’s launching House of Horrors, an exclusive Halloween-weekend show in Los Angeles on October 28.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixtape#Music Industry#Soundcloud#Cover Art
Rolling Stone

Silk Sonic’s Debut Album Will Arrive This Fall

Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak’s Silk Sonic will release their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, on November 12th. The album announcement fittingly arrives on Mars’ birthday, with .Paak posting a photo of the pair alongside funk legend Bootsy Collins — who serves as the album’s “special guest host” — on Twitter with the caption, “ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!! Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars.” ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!! Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars 🎉 pic.twitter.com/bFArrqxYaw — Big Tooth Bastard (@AndersonPaak) October 8, 2021 A full track list for An...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Irish duo PRiiCE drop anthemic debut mixtape 44

Irish duo PRiiCE offer a soothing collage of electro-pop, indie and hip-hop on their debut mixtape 44, with their signature blend of glitchy, rhythmic vocals and atmospheric soundscapes. Tapping into their genre-hopping brand of feel-good alternative music, the duo move smoothly though their versatile production underpinned by raw creative expression.
MUSIC
NewsTimes

U.K. TikTok Phenom PinkPantheress Preps Debut Mixtape 'To Hell With It'

PinkPantheress, the 20-year-old London phenom who went viral on TikTok with her song “Pain,” will release her debut mixtape, To Hell With It, on October 15th. The 10-track project opens with “Pain” and includes a handful of other recently released tunes, including “Passion,” “Just for Me,” and “Break It Off.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
thecountrynote.com

Chase Wright Announces Debut Album ‘Intertwined’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Approaching 50 million career streams to date, rising country star Chase Wright announces his 10-song debut album, Intertwined, set to arrive on Nov. 5. Wright will also headline Tin Roof’s seven-city “Nashville Hits the Roof” series kicking off in St. Louis the day his album is released.
NASHVILLE, TN
thisis50.com

Var$ity, Lil Gotit & Ronny Released A Hit “Gang Slide”

Here’s a new artist who’s making big waves throughout the internet after the release of his latest visual. He goes by the name of Var$ity. Var$ity is currently a Miami native, although he’s originally from New York City, and since the move, he’s devoted his time and energy towards becoming a prosperous music artist.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Juandisemo Delivers Hot New Single “Rebel”

Growing up in Colombia, Juandisemo’s outlook on life has been completely changed with the opportunities that have made their way to him. He feels truly blessed to be in the position that he is today and is extremely grateful for his growth as an artist. That being said, he is channeling his inner gratitude and letting that shine through on his future tracks. He recently dropped a new single titled “Rebel,” and it is a certified hit.
MUSIC
k100country.com

Elvie Shane Announces Debut Album, Backslider – Arriving October 29th

As Elvie Shane makes a run at the top spot in country music with his debut hit “My Boy” – he announced that his debut album will come out at the end of this month. Elvie was excited to share the news, “Alright alright alright…it’s official! My debut album, Backslider, will be here on October 29th! It’s an honest attempt to tell y’all who I’ve been on this long and sometimes bumpy ride through life.”
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Remi Wolf Announces Tour In Support Of Debut Album, ‘Juno’

In support of her long-awaited, forthcoming debut album Juno, fast-rising pop star Remi Wolf has announced her North American tour slated for early 2022. The 12-date tour kicks off on January 24, 2022 and closes February 16, 2022. Pre-sale registration is available now, which will give Wolf’s fans exclusive access to tickets to the tour prior to the public. General ticket sales will be available this Friday, October 8. The North American Tour follows a sold-out run of shows this fall as Wolf builds steam towards her debut album Juno, slated for release on October 15 via Island Records.
MUSIC
Mix 95.7FM

The Ultimate Party With The MixTape Tour 2022

New Kids On The Block have announced the ultimate party like nobody else can with the announcement of The MixTape Tour 2022, with their friends Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue as legendary special guests. The four iconic acts will embark on The MixTape Tour 2022 for 50+ dates. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thisis50.com

804 Nano “Buss It” (Music Video)

Last seen in the visual for his Birdman & Lil Wayne “Neck of The Woods” re-work featuring Pusha T collaborator and fellow Virginia native Fresh Porter, 804 Nano liberates his latest single “Buss It,” ahead of ‘Pain Turnt Me Up.’. Accompanied by the Jordan Gonzalez-directed music video, “Buss It” takes...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Fredo Bang & Yungeen Ace Join DKE Author On His New Project “No Regrets”

South Florida hip-hop artist DKE Author brings a level of introspection, humor, and character to his music. Having explored music as a child trying his hand at the piano, drums, and guitar, his future began to materialize. After graduating from high school in West Palm Beach, DKE earned a degree in Psychology but opted to shift gears, focusing on his first love of music. Now based in Miami, the 23-year-old phenom established his brand utilizing his artist moniker, with the DKE in his name an acronym for Dark Knight Empire.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Spinx Da Don Trends On YouTube As “Where’s The Love”Visuals Hit Almost 200K Views

THIS IS WHAT NYC SOUNDS LIKE! Meet SPINX DA DON – The Bronx Born, Long Island Living Hip Hop Artist and fashion trendsetter that’s been making noise out of the Tristate area this past year. SPINX DA DON, who has been featured regularly on WORLDSTARHIPHOP.com, made headlines this past spring after his 12 track album: “PAPI ST., VOL. 1”quickly went viral on social media following its release. SPINX Da DON is the latest artist to have gained International attention after the project premiered. Longtime fans of SPINX DA DONhave called the album his best work to date as fans continue to run the streams up across all music platforms. Well it’s no surprise that SPINX DA DON is back trending again in the news. This time it’s for the music video to his hit single: “WHERE’S THE LOVE” which has currently topped 195,611 views since its August 5 world premiere. The visuals were directed by – WillC of StreetHeat and presented via CASH POWER RESPECT RECORDS. The song is written by SPINX “Emmanuel A Leon” Da Don and Co — written by Daniel Thompson. The track has also been steady spinning on the airwaves of SHADE45 with The Heavy Hitter DJ- DJ Wallah being the very first to break the record a few weeks ago. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO BELOW!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thisis50.com

Queens, New York Artist, Jaae Is This Generation’s R&B King

Audiences have been asking for true R&B to make a return, and Jaae has taken charge in bringing the genre back to glory with his inspiring vocals and music. Queens, New York native Jae Summerz is known as the songwriter, singer, recording artist and businessman under the moniker Jaae. From a young age he embarked on his journey into the music industry. Firstly, utilizing his talents as a dancer, Jaae began making a name for himself with his flexibility and fluent moves. In time, he would realize that his vocals had just as much range as his body and that led Jaae to start writing songs. Listeners of his music quickly became fans after falling in love with his ability to express human thoughts and emotions in a way that connects with his audience. After endless compliments and demand for more of his music, Jaae took his career to the next level. His voice could fluctuate and capture the rage, anger, and heat of any emotion, resonating in the hearts and souls of listeners.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy