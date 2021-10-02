PHOTOS: New Halloween 2021, ‘What If…?’, Cuckoo for Disney Pins ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ Tiny Kingdom, and Character Connection ‘Oliver and Company’ Pins Debut at the Disneyland Resort
It's no trick; the latest round of pin releases at the Disneyland Resort is one big treat! Whether you're ready for Halloween, entering the multiverse, or just enjoying a day at The Happiest Place on Earth, there's plenty to enjoy.
