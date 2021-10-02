Running provides magical moments for Gering man
Like many other dedicated runners, John Seiler II, of Gering, doesn’t know exactly how many long distance races he’s run in his life. “I was a longtime runner. I graduated from Scottsbluff 30 years ago, and I’ve been running since about 2004 (when) I started back up kind of running half marathons, marathons. It’s been kind of a lifestyle change,” he said. “…I’ve done 19 full marathons around the country, and I can’t even count how many half marathons I’ve probably done — probably around 40.”starherald.com
