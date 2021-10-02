Look cool and stay warm through any season or adventure in the Men’s Gobi Heated Jacket. This jacket looks amazing and utilizes conductive thread heating technology so you can keep your body at the exact temperature you like. No more trying to predict how many layers will keep you warm without the risk of wearing too many and becoming a sweaty mess. The Gobi Heated Jacket is lightweight so you don’t add any weight to the figure and is available in two stylish colors, onyx and sequoia. What makes this the best travel jacket out there is the three different temperature settings that heat the 2 smaller chest zones and the large zone down the back. Lasting up to 10 hours before you need to charge the battery again, you will have plenty of time for any outdoor adventure.