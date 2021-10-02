CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, NJ

Princeton rides Eaddy down the stretch to beat Columbia

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Collin Eaddy ran for 103 yards and his two fourth-quarter touchdowns helped send Princeton past Columbia in a 24-7 win on Saturday. The Tigers (3-0, 1-0 Ivy League) never trailed but needed Eaddy's scores in the last 8:50 to seal it. With a 10-7 lead, and with second-and-7 at Columbia's 26-yard line, Cole Smith connected with Carson Bobo on a 23-yard pass to set up Eaddy's short run and a 10-point advantage.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Eagles' 21-18 comeback win typifies team's 'Dawg Mentality'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Philadelphia Eagles believe in what they call the 'œDawg Mentality,' and that motto typified their 21-18 come-from-behind win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The offense couldn't move the ball and things were looking mighty bleak through most of the first three quarters. But the Eagles...
NFL
Daily Herald

Bears stifle Raiders on the road, 20-9

It turns out the Bears were a safe bet in Vegas. The defense made a statement in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas. Raiders QB Derek Carr was limited to 206 passing yards with an interception and no TDs, and the Bears stifled Las Vegas' ground game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, NJ
Sports
City
Columbia, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Football
City
Princeton, NJ
Daily Herald

Special teams were downright ugly in Week 5

Special teams were downright ugly Sunday. Mason Crosby and Evan McPherson missed five field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime before Crosby finally connected to give Green Bay a win over Cincinnati. Eight kickers combined to miss 11 extra points, increasing the total to 12 in Week 5 to...
NFL
Daily Herald

Fields throws 1st TD pass, Chicago's defense dominates Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- Justin Fields threw his first career touchdown pass, and the Chicago Bears' defense largely shut down the Las Vegas Raiders' high-powered offense in a 20-9 victory Sunday. Damien Williams rushed for a touchdown in the Las Vegas debut for the Bears (3-2), who were accompanied by thousands...
NFL
Daily Herald

Haslem, grieving loss of his father, back at Heat practice

MIAMI -- Udonis Haslem and Bam Adebayo were yelling at one another during Miami's practice on Sunday, which was a critical step for the Heat. It meant things were normal again. Their captain is back. Haslem - the NBA's oldest active player at 41 - returned to practice Sunday, joining...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Daily Herald

Blackhawks assign Nylander to AHL

The Blackhawks assigned forward Alex Nylander to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs on Sunday. Nylander, who missed last season with an injury, skated in two preseason games. He scored 10 goals in 65 games in 2019-20. Gustafsson returning:. According to multiple reports, the Blackhawks are brining back D-man Erik Gustafsson on...
NHL
Daily Herald

Sky open WNBA Finals with 91-77 win over Mercury

PHOENIX -- The Chicago Sky had the talent to make deep runs into the WNBA playoffs the past few years, yet lacked the missing piece to reach the WNBA Finals. Candace Parker's decision to return home to Chicago filled the hole in the Sky, giving them the calming veteran presence they had needed.
PHOENIX, IL
Daily Herald

Not as easy this time, but Bulls stay unbeaten in preseason

They're not all going to be 40-point blowouts. So after a couple of easy breezes to open preseason, it was surely to the Bulls' benefit that they got tested in Cleveland on Sunday. The Bulls didn't shoot the ball like they did in the first two contests, but pulled out...
NBA
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
121K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy