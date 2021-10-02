Princeton rides Eaddy down the stretch to beat Columbia
PRINCETON, N.J. -- Collin Eaddy ran for 103 yards and his two fourth-quarter touchdowns helped send Princeton past Columbia in a 24-7 win on Saturday. The Tigers (3-0, 1-0 Ivy League) never trailed but needed Eaddy's scores in the last 8:50 to seal it. With a 10-7 lead, and with second-and-7 at Columbia's 26-yard line, Cole Smith connected with Carson Bobo on a 23-yard pass to set up Eaddy's short run and a 10-point advantage.www.dailyherald.com
