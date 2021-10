Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was content to escape Brighton with a goalless draw following a lacklustre display from his resurgent side at a rain-soaked Amex Stadium.High-flying hosts Albion edged a dull Premier League encounter as the Gunners’ three-match winning run was brought to an end.Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed against the outside of a post for the visitors in the first half but chances were at a premium, with just two attempts on target at each end.“I think it was a point gained because I don’t think we deserved anything more than that,” said Arteta, whose team arrived on the south coast...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO