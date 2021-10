There are all kinds of directions you can go when it comes to gift-giving. If you’re thinking of going sentimental with an upcoming Christmas gift, or any gift for that matter, there are some great options out there. Sentimental gifts may not be the right choice for everyone, but there’s probably someone you know who would appreciate a thoughtful present that shows how much you care. You can incorporate a special scent, a meaningful destination or a happy memory. Take your leading lady, for example. Even if it’s not the most lavish gift for your wife, a sentimental gift for her...

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO