CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Upcoming Vera Farmiga Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Conjuring Star

By Jerrica Tisdale
Cinema Blend
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVera Farmiga is constantly adding new projects to her already impressive portfolio. Many of her past work includes must-watch movies and TV shows. In 2021 alone, she appeared in four major projects, including The Conjuring 3 and The Many Saints of Newark. Vera Farmiga will also appear in one of the most highly anticipated Fall 2021 shows: Hawkeye. She’s an actress that consistently produces awe-inducing performances.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

A Family of Sopranos: Michael Gandolfini, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal Talk About “The Many Saints of Newark”

One of the best things about the new “Sopranos” prequel is the cast. The entire cast! From Michael Gandolfini stepping into the younger version of the character his dad, James Gandolfini, played in the series to Vera Farmiga (Livia Soprano) and Jon Bernthal (Johnny Boy Soprano) as the parents of Tony, “The Many Saints of Newark” is an homage to the show we love. I sat down with the cast about the making of the movie.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Kim's Convenience star lands lead role in new romance movie

Kim's Convenience actress Andrea Bang is currently filming a romantic movie opposite The Flash's Robbie Amell, titled Float. Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we know that debutant director Sherren Lee's cameras have been shooting in Vancouver since last week on her adaptation of Kate Marchant's Wattpad story. Bang portrays Waverly...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream All The Conjuring Movies Free Online - October 2021

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. A horror film universe has been created through one of the most redefining films of the genre in this age by James Wan, The Conjuring franchise brought us to the various cases of Ed and Lorraine Warren, real-life paranormal investigators, and their various cases adapted into movies.
RETAIL
wegotthiscovered.com

How To Watch The Conjuring Movies In Order

The Conjuring has gone from strength to strength, quickly spawning a massive franchise that has taken the world by storm. Beginning with 2013’s The Conjuring, the series has spawned seven sequels and spin-offs that form their own universe. With its latest film, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, being released earlier this year, now is the perfect time to dive into the supernatural franchise.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
ComicBook

New Salem's Lot Movie Adds Broadway Star in Key Role

John Benjamin Hickey, who recently scored a Tony Award nomination for his work on The Inheritance, is set to appear in the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot in the role of Father Callahan. The part was previously played by James Gallery in the 1979 TV miniseries based on the book, Nigel Anthony in a 1995 BBC radio play, and James Cromwell in the 2004 miniseries. While best known for his Broadway work, Hickey has some TV experience as well, having appeared in The Big C, In Treatment, The Good Wife, Modern Family, and Hannibal, among others. His big-screen credits include Pitch Perfect, Flags of Our Fathers, The Anniversary Party, and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.
MOVIES
Badger Herald

Biggest reveals from Netflix’s TUDUM Event about upcoming series, documentaries, movies

Netflix followed in the footsteps of DC, PlayStation and Comic-Con Saturday at their virtual fan event announcing anticipated titles for the reminder of 2021 and 2022. Netflix hosted a three-hour livestream event “TUDUM” this past weekend and included announcements for nearly 100 different upcoming series. Fans caught a glimpse of anticipated films and series through big announcements, first looks and even a few trailers.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Vera Farmiga
Person
Carlton Cuse
Person
John Ridley
Person
Lorraine Warren
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Adele
Macdaily News

Ariana DeBose joins case of Apple TV+’s upcoming ‘Argylle’ action film

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story,” Apple’s own “Schmigadoon!”) is the final addition to the cast of “Argylle,” an action film from Apple Original Films and Matthew Vaughn’s Marv Studios, which is currently in production in Europe. Matt Grobar for Deadline:. The Tony Award nominee joins a cast that includes Henry...
MOVIES
imore.com

Report: Ariana DeBose joins the star-studded cast for Apple TV+ movie 'Argylle'

DeBose will join the likes of Bryan Cranston and Henry Cavill on the project. Ariana DeBose, star of Apple TV+ show Schimgadoon, is reportedly joining another Apple project — this time the start-studded movie Argylle. According to a Deadline report, DeBose will join a cast list that takes some believing...
MOVIES
townandcountrymag.com

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page to Star In Netflix Heist Movie

Though Regé-Jean Page left Bridgerton, he won't be disappearing from your Netflix queue just yet. The actor, best known for his role as the Duke of Hastings in the hit Shonda Rhimes series, will be starring in an upcoming movie for the streamer. The "heist thriller" will be written and directed by Noah Hawley, the Emmy-winning creator of Fargo.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Tv#Wandavision
Cinema Blend

Die Like Lovers: 7 Things To Know About The Upcoming Thriller From Jesse Atlas

One thing I love about sci-fi is the seemingly endless possibilities of the genre. Some sci-fi is big and bombastic, while other sci-fi foregoes the tropes and instead focuses on ideas. And then, you have sci-fi that potentially does both, like up-and-coming director, Jesse Atlas, and his new film, Die Like Lovers, starring Bruce Willis. The upcoming film is actually a feature length version of a short film Atlas co-wrote and directed back in 2017 titled, Let Them Die Like Lovers.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

Adapting Stephen King's Sometimes They Come Back: A 1991 TV Movie Ends An Era For Stephen King Adaptations

Without the influence of producer Dino De Laurentiis, the legacy of Stephen King in Hollywood would likely be radically different. For eight years he was a driving force behind many of the author’s books being brought to the big screen – first finding success with David Cronenberg’s The Dead Zone in 1983, and then making five more in the next eight years.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Kraven The Hunter: Quick Things We Know About The Sony Movie

So far, the Marvel movies have given us an interesting plethora of Spider-Man villains, including two different iterations each of Green Goblin, Venom, Doctor Octopus, and even Sandman as well (if you count the sand-based elemental in Spider-Man: Far From Home, that is). However, one member of the webslinger’s rogues gallery who has never appeared in any superhero movies (despite plenty of demand) is Kraven the Hunter, but that will all change when Sony’s upcoming solo movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the ruthless predator comes out. So, when exactly will that be? That is the first detail we will reveal in the following breakdown of the most essential facts we know so far about the Kraven the Hunter movie.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy