Upcoming Vera Farmiga Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Conjuring Star

So far, the Marvel movies have given us an interesting plethora of Spider-Man villains, including two different iterations each of Green Goblin, Venom, Doctor Octopus, and even Sandman as well (if you count the sand-based elemental in Spider-Man: Far From Home, that is). However, one member of the webslinger’s rogues gallery who has never appeared in any superhero movies (despite plenty of demand) is Kraven the Hunter, but that will all change when Sony’s upcoming solo movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the ruthless predator comes out. So, when exactly will that be? That is the first detail we will reveal in the following breakdown of the most essential facts we know so far about the Kraven the Hunter movie.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO