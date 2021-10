The other day, I read the letter from Mr. Richard Johnson, Past Commander of American Legion Post 964 in Lake Zurich. As one who served during the Cold War Era (Sept. 2, 1945, to Dec. 26, 1991), I was aware that 382 Americans are known to have been killed by hostile action during this time and 126 are still on the rolls of MIA. After reading Past Commander Johnson's figure of 1,600 U.S. service members being killed or wounded during this era, I was even more disgusted that our country/government has yet to honor our service to country by not authorizing The Cold War Service Medal or having a monument to our service and to our casualties from this war in The National Mall in Washington, D.C.

LAKE ZURICH, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO