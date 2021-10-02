CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens, 'very impressed' with Le'Veon Bell, promote RB from practice squad

By JAMISON HENSLEY via ESPN
 8 days ago

DENVER -- The Baltimore Ravens will have a Pro Bowl backfield on Sunday, albeit the one from six years ago. Running back Le'Veon Bell was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, a day before the Ravens' game at the unbeaten Denver Broncos. Bell, 29, joins a crowded backfield that already has Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman, all of whom reached the Pro Bowl at some point from 2014 to 2017.

