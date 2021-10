The saying goes that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but the Chicago Bears better hope that isn’t the case. Plenty went right for them in their 20-9 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road, with a dominant defensive performance and promising play on offense leading them to an upset victory. As they head into a tough stretch of matchups, coming away with a win on Sunday and improving to 3-2 could prove to be huge down the line.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO