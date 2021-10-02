CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Injury Report: Brock Martin Questionable, Brown, Jackson, Bryson Green Out against Baylor

By Marshall Scott
pistolsfiringblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER — For what seems like the first time this season, there are no major surprises on the Cowboys’ injury report. Oklahoma State will be without running backs Dezmon Jackson and LD Brown against Baylor on Saturday, according to Dave Hunziker. Freshman wide receiver Bryson Green is also out, and defensive end Brock Martin is questionable after suffering an injury against Kansas State last week.

