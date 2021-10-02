CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Pep Guardiola welcomes big-game nerves, otherwise ‘this business isn’t for you’

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6miv_0cFMdtH000
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola takes his team to Liverpool om Sunday (Barrington Coombs/PA) (PA Wire)

Pep Guardiola admits he will feel nerves and pressure ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Liverpool on Sunday – and would quit if he did not.

The champions head to Anfield for the eagerly-anticipated Premier League clash just over a week after facing another of their likely title rivals in Chelsea.

City manager Guardiola, who has won eight major trophies in his five years at the helm, says he thrives on such encounters.

If you don't have those feelings in important games, this business is not for you.

“All these kind of feelings have to be there – excitement, nervousness, pressure, emotions,” he said.

“If you don’t have those feelings in important games, like the previous ones or for the biggest ones, this business is not for you.

“Maybe you don’t sleep better the day before, or sleep good when it’s over or not if the performance is not good, but this is how you live this life.

“I still have it before the games. If you don’t feel that you are not for the business. You have to feel it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHpZP_0cFMdtH000
City and Liverpool have enjoyed some fierce tussles in recent years (Jon Super/PA) (PA Archive)

City have a poor record at Anfield with their 4-1 victory there last February being the club’s first at the ground for 18 years.

Guardiola, however, feels most of the visits throughout his tenure have been close and is pleased City are competing on a level footing with a club they, historically if not in recent times, have lived in the shadow of.

He said: “The first season we played there we lost 1-0, the game was not good. We didn’t play.

“The rest we were really good, even losing 3-0 in the Champions League. In many games we’ve shown incredible personality going there.

“An away fixture at Anfield is always one of the toughest ones.

“In the last two or three or four years, we were there, all the time. That is the biggest compliment we can get as a club. It is the best. We want to continue to be there.”

One thing Guardiola does not want – or expect – is a repeat of the disgraceful scenes of April 2018 when City’s bus was attacked by Liverpool fans when arriving at Anfield for a Champions League tie.

“Hopefully, I wish it is never going to happen ever again,” he said.

Asked how bad that experience was, Guardiola said at a press conference: “You cannot imagine, but I am pretty sure the Liverpool police and the Liverpool people understand the situation is not going to happen again.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pep Guardiola: I don’t know how to stop Paris Saint-Germain

Pep Guardiola concedes he does not know how to stop Paris St Germain’s formidable forward line of Lionel Messi Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.Guardiola’s Manchester City side face the star-studded French outfit in their second Champions League Group A game at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.City memorably edged out PSG in a hard-fought two-legged semi-final last season but their summer signing of six-time world player of the year Messi makes them a tougher prospect this time.Guardiola said: “What should we do? I don’t know. With this amount of quality I don’t know how to stop them, honestly. They’re so...
SOCCER
newschain

PSG ‘so good’ I don’t know how to stop them, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola admits Paris St Germain will take some stopping as Manchester City travel to Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday. City memorably beat the star-studded French outfit over two legs to reach last season’s final but the ranks at the Parc des Princes have since been swelled by the addition of six-time world player of the year Lionel Messi.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
The Independent

Bernardo Silva can be Pep Guardiola’s tenacious midfield maestro in Man City’s title defence

He was on the Stamford Bridge pitch as a quirk of circumstance, but departed it as the standout player in a match that served as a marker for what will be required of title challengers this season.Had the pandemic not depressed the market in the large, Bernardo Silva would have exited Manchester City for top European shores anew this summer.Instead, with no suitable options nor offers, he has been Pep Guardiola’s titan in crucial victories over Leicester and Chelsea.Saturday’s showing at Stamford Bridge was art: a mesh of tenacity, intelligence, anticipation and tactical efficiency.Guardiola used Silva as a holder to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
International Business Times

Pep Guardiola Gushes On Lionel Messi After Manchester City's Fall To PSG

After losing to Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a shocking admission about Lionel Messi. Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League campaign this season is far behind compared to the previous one as Paris Saint-Germain now tops their group after a decisive 2-0 win on Tuesday. Messi bagged...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Champions League
FanSided

Pep Guardiola hints at Manchester City superstar leaving the club

Pep Guardiola claims Bernardo Silva is happy at Manchester City but has hinted the twinkle-toed playmaker could decide to leave the club in the future. Bernardo Silva, 27, wanted to leave Manchester City during the summer transfer window after the big-money signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. LaLiga duo Barcelona and Atletico Madrid had shown interest in signing the Portuguese international but no concrete offers came from either club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

When did Lionel Messi work with Pep Guardiola and what did they win?

Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola will reunite this evening when PSG host Manchester City in the Champions League. The Argentine forward and Catalan manager are widely regarded as the very best in their fields, and fans are eagerly anticipating the group stage clash between two of Europe's wealthiest clubs. The...
SOCCER
ESPN

Pep Guardiola: I don't know how to stop Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Pep Guardiola said he does not know how to stop Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as he prepares for Manchester City's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain. The teams meet in France on Tuesday, and ahead of the game, Guardiola said it will be almost impossible to contain Mauricio Pochettino's front three.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Shropshire Star

Pep Guardiola: It’s an honour for Manchester City to have Liverpool as a rival

The two title hopefuls meet at Anfield on Sunday. Pep Guardiola claims it is an honour for Manchester City to be competing with Liverpool for the top honours. City spent many years, even decades, in the shadow of illustrious neighbours Manchester United and Liverpool before rising quickly to the top of the English game following Sheikh Mansour’s takeover in 2008.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy