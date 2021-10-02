CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Reluctance for players to get Covid-19 jab gives Jurgen Klopp the needle

 8 days ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at players who refuse to get vaccinated (Alex Pantling/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is at a loss to explain why there is a reluctance among Premier League players to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

A report this week suggested only seven of the 20 Premier League clubs have succeeded in fully vaccinating 50 per cent or more of their squads, with the overall average said to be approximately one-third of all players.

Liverpool have out-performed most of their rivals on that front with Klopp revealing their vaccination rate is 99 per cent.

And he took a swipe at those who are refusing to get themselves jabbed and anti-vaxxers propagating conspiracy theories or those who believe the myths.

“Where did I get the knowledge from that I think it makes sense to get the vaccination? I called doctors who I’ve known for years,” he said.

Where did I get the knowledge from that I think it makes sense to get the vaccination? I called doctors who I've known for years

“When you don’t know about anything you call a specialist. I’m a bit naive but I don’t understand why we are not allowed to offer advice.

“I explain it a little bit like drink-driving. We were all probably in a situation where we had a beer or two and thought ‘I can drive’.

“But this law is not there for protecting me, it is there for protecting all the other people because I am p****d and want to drive a car. And we accept that as a law.

“We all know alcohol is bad for our body but we still drink it. With the vaccination we assume it is not good for our body.

“Most specialists tell us the vaccination is the solution for the situation in this moment.”

believed it was his personal responsibility to consider the lives of others (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Klopp said he believed it was his personal responsibility to consider the lives of others.

“I don’t take the vaccination only to protect me, I take the vaccination to protect all the people around me,” he added.

“I don’t understand why that is a limitation of freedom. Because if it is then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well – but we accept that.

“We are not allowed to ask people if they are vaccinated but I am allowed to ask a taxi driver ‘Are you drunk?.

“If he says ‘I don’t have to tell you’ then ‘OK then, I don’t drive with you, no problem’.

“I got the vaccination because I was concerned about myself but even more so for everyone else around me.

I got the vaccination because I was concerned about myself but even more so for everyone else around me

“If I get it and suffer – my fault. If I get it and spread it around to everyone else – my fault and not their fault.”

The Premier League is understood to be looking at how best they can ‘reward’ those clubs whose squads are most Covid-compliant and who have opted to be vaccinated.

That is likely to take the form of a loosening of restrictions of some of the coronavirus protocols they have been working under since the start of the pandemic.

Klopp said it was never an issue for his players, adding: “I think we can say we have 99 per cent vaccinated. I didn’t have to convince the players, it was more a natural decision from the team.

“I can’t remember really talking to a player and convincing him why he should because I’m not a doctor.

“What I would give, like in a lot of other situations, would be my advice – but it was not necessary.”

BBC

Covid-19 vaccines: IRFU says 99.2% of professional Irish players are jabbed

The Irish Rugby Football Union has said 99.2% of Ireland's professional players and their coaching staff have received Covid-19 vaccinations. On Tuesday, Republic of Ireland footballer Callum Robinson revealed he had not been vaccinated. BBC Sport NI asked the IRFU about vaccine uptake by Irish players. "The current vaccination rate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tammy Abraham will ‘keep pushing’ to claim England World Cup place

Tammy Abraham declared he is ready to cement his place in England’s World Cup plans.The striker scored on his first international start for four years as Gareth Southgate’s side beat Andorra 5-0.Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish also scored on a comfortable night in Group I for the Three Lions as they moved a step closer to reaching next year’s tournament in Qatar.Abraham has netted four times in 10 outings for Roma since his summer move from Chelsea to earn an England recall and wants to stay in Southgate’s thoughts.“Hopefully it shows I’m clearly doing the right...
SOCCER
The Independent

Scott McTominay sends Scotland into raptures with late winner against Israel

Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time winner secured Scotland the most dramatic 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel at a soggy Hampden Park.On a day when relaxed Covid restrictions meant a capacity crowd of around 50,000, Israeli striker Eran Zahavi dampened down expectations after less than five minutes when he curled in a free-kick.Midfielder John McGinn levelled in the 29th minute with a drive but Munas Dabbur restored Israel’s lead two minutes later after the home side failed to defend a set-piece.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 First goals for Scotland don't more important than that.#SCOISR pic.twitter.com/Lb2rsGR6kq— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 9, 2021Lyndon Dykes had a...
WORLD
The Independent

Is Andorra vs England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as England play AndorraGareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of...
SOCCER
The Independent

WSL results: Arsenal remain top of league with emphatic victory over Everton as Chelsea battle past Leicester

Arsenal remained top of the Women’s Super League this weekend by securing an emphatic 3-0 home victory over Everton, courtesy of goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum. The result on Sunday kept the north London side five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who required late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby to see off visitors Leicester 2-0. Meanwhile, Tottenham stayed level on points with Chelsea but are below them in the table on goal difference after their 2-1 loss at Brighton. Rachel Williams was sent off for Spurs in between Brighton’s goals from Lee Geum-min and...
WORLD
The Independent

Spain vs France confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League final tonight

Spain are attempting to win their international trophy since 2012 when they take on world champions France in tonight’s Nations League final. Luis Enrique’s side produced a brilliant performance in Wednesday’s semi-final to end Italy’s 37-game unbeaten run as Ferran Torres scored either side of Leonardo Bonucci being sent off. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final France fought back in equally impressive fashion, though, to defeat Belgium 3-2. Les Bleus had trailed by two goals at half-time before Karim Benzema scored a brace and Theo Hernandez sealed a dramatic victory in stoppage time.France...
SOCCER
