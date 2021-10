A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg by someone who fired shots from an SUV on the Near North Side overnight, police said. He is in good condition. Police said the man was walking in the 800 block of North Cambridge when the gunman fired shots from a passing SUV around 1:15 a.m. One round struck the victim above his left knee. He was listed in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a CPD statement. He does not have a history of contact with the police department.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO