CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati to CFP? Social media weighs in following Bearcats' huge win at Notre Dame

By Jake Rill
saturdaydownsouth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati may have just proved that it should be in the College Football Playoff conversation this year. On Saturday, the No. 7 Bearcats notched an impressive 24-13 victory at No. 9 Notre Dame, snapping the Fighting Irish’s 26-game home winning streak. Cincinnati built a 17-0 lead by halftime and didn’t allow any points until the final 2 minutes of the third quarter. It held on for the win as senior quarterback Desmond Ridder sealed it with a 6-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes, 8 seconds to go.

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
FanSided

Ed Orgeron contract: What is Ed Orgeron’s buyout if fired by LSU?

If LSU decides to part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron, they will have to buy him out. How much will Orgeron’s buyout be if he’s fired?. After another loss to a ranked opponent, the hourglass for how much longer Ed Orgeron will remain LSU’s head coach is quickly waning. The 3-2 Tigers opened their season with a loss to UCLA and took another blow to the chin last weekend when they lost to No. 18 Auburn. With each loss, dating back to last season, many are clamoring for the departure of the championship-winning coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Dameshek
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfp#American Football#College Football Playoff#Irish#Group Of 5#Bwalkersec#Cfb#Notre Dame#Dameshek#Ericfrazier2
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

Young woman who ‘grinded’ with Urban Meyer scared to go out and may lose her job as he walks away unscathed

A 24-year-old woman whose dance next to NFL head coach Urban Meyer went viral has been placed under investigation by her employer.New Horizon Media Group, a marketing company headquartered in Ohio, told USA Today it had begun an internal probe into the female employee after she was filmed dancing near the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach at Urban Chophouse in Columbus, Ohio.Her mother said the woman had been targeted for abuse since the video was released and is afraid to leave her house.The mother said she was praying her daughter didn’t get fired as she needs the job.“It’s ruining her...
NFL
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy