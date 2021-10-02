Cincinnati to CFP? Social media weighs in following Bearcats' huge win at Notre Dame
Cincinnati may have just proved that it should be in the College Football Playoff conversation this year. On Saturday, the No. 7 Bearcats notched an impressive 24-13 victory at No. 9 Notre Dame, snapping the Fighting Irish’s 26-game home winning streak. Cincinnati built a 17-0 lead by halftime and didn’t allow any points until the final 2 minutes of the third quarter. It held on for the win as senior quarterback Desmond Ridder sealed it with a 6-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes, 8 seconds to go.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
Comments / 0