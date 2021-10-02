CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Watch now: Kendric Pryor discusses 1-3 start and Badgers' offensive identity

Webster County Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Wisconsin wide receiver speaks to the media after the Badgers' 38-17 loss to No. 14 Michigan on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

www.webstercountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
hawkcentral.com

Here's what Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said in his press conference before the Penn State game

IOWA CITY — An Iowa football season already full of big moments delivers another one Saturday. The No. 3 Hawkeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) host No. 4 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) this week inside Kinnick Stadium, offering Iowa a chance to add more substance to a budding postseason resume. Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz spoke to the media Tuesday about the matchup ahead.
IOWA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia jumps to No. 1 in ESPN's FPI rankings

Georgia has perhaps the best defense in the country, making a statement against a previously unbeaten Arkansas squad on Saturday. The Bulldogs didn’t allow the Razorbacks to score a single point in a 37-0 blowout win at Sanford Stadium in Athens. When ESPN updated its Football Power Index (FPI) rankings...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camp Randall Stadium#American Football#Badgers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Pete Golding getting roasted for Alabama's defensive play vs. Texas A&M

Pete Golding might return to Tuscaloosa with a moving truck parked outside his home. The Alabama defensive coordinator is not popular with Crimson Tide fans this Saturday night. Unranked Texas A&M is shocking the college football world with its first-half performance. Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies have scored 24 points in the...
ALABAMA STATE
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Hurricanes assistant coach arrested on felony charge Saturday

Miami’s on-field issues this season are now carrying over off the field. Mike Rumph, the Hurricanes assistant director of recruiting, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving with a suspended license. It was his third such offense and is a felony charge. According to Andy Slater of FoxSports 640 in...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Derek Carr News

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders look like contenders this season. Las Vegas is 3-1 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bears. Carr has been playing at a really high level. Carr, 30, is playing in the second-to-last year of his contract. He has...
NFL
FanSided

Sean Clifford injury update: Who is Penn State QB Ta’Quan Roberson?

The Penn State Nittany Lions are without starting quarterback Sean Clifford, who went to the locker room with an injury. Ta’Quan Roberson replaced him. Just when it looked like Penn State was in control of their top-five matchup with Iowa, quarterback Sean Clifford headed to the locker room. Clifford appeared...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Greg McElroy: Alabama vs. Texas A&M is going to be 'ugly'

Former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy provided a grim outlook for Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas A&M, promising an “ugly” score line. The two teams are moving in opposite directions this season after both entered with high expectations. Texas A&M is already 3-2 overall and 0-2...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy