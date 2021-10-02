Delich stepped up to lead a young squad
EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team has gone on a tremendous run this season with playoffs only about a week away. With no seniors for the second year in a row on their roster, the Golden Bears are led by junior Lydia Delich, the most experienced and most consistent player on the team. Playing mostly at the No. 1 singles spot, Delich faces the best of every team E-G plays and almost assuredly comes away with a victory.www.mesabitribune.com
