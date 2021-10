AURORA — Tom Gillach "had a heart of gold and a mind like a child." He's "gone but he'll always be with us." And he was "a family man, a man of deep faith and integrity." Accolades aplenty for the teacher, coach, community organizer and ardent supporter of all things Aurora and the Range since Gillach died September 19 "with family by his side and prayer in his heart."

