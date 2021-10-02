Alan Harold Hemenway
Alan Harold Hemenway, 58, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. He was born October 25, 1962, to Dwane Hemenway and the late Sharon (Friend) Hemenway in Minneapolis, Minn. He moved to Hibbing with his family in 1977. After graduating from Hibbing High School he joined the Hibbing National Guard where he served from 1980 to 1993. He worked for the Hibbing VFW, Shubat Transportation and Hoover Construction until 2007 when he was employed by Hibbing Taconite till present.www.mesabitribune.com
