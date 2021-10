(CBS4) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has issued a Careless Driving summons to a 22-year-old truck driver following a violent crash on the western side of Floyd Hill last weekend. Abdullateef Akilo’s rig careened downhill on Interstate 70 and into roadside jersey barriers Saturday afternoon. The cab of the truck jack-knifed and separate from the trailer that was hauling five cars. The trailer jumped the jersey barriers and went down an embankment toward Highway 6, spilling the vehicles along the way. The debris nearly reached Clear Creek. (credit: CBS) Akilo, from Houston, Texas, has a tentative court date in late November or...

