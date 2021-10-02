Jason Allan Mysliwiec, 48, of Carpentersville, Ill.., died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. He was born Nov. 4, 1972, in Chicago, the son of Jerry and Tracy (Tomlinson) Mysliwiec. Jason married Kristen McCubbin on July 1, 2018, at the McCubbin Cabin on Eagle’s Nest Lake; and spent most of his life in the Chicago area. He was employed as a driver for Transport America, and loved to help out at his Uncle’s Tower Café. Jason loved the Tower-Soudan area, trail riding, skiing, helping others, and “getting things done” around the café. He really loved his kids; they were the love of his life.