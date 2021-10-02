Fall Open House at West Place Animal Sanctuary
Join us at West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton, RI, for our Fall Open House weekend. Educational and interactive tours launch every 30 minutes and you’ll meet our amazing farm animal rescues including alpacas, donkeys, miniature horses, pigs, goats, sheep and domestic and exotic birds. We’re located on Main Road/Rt. 77, which has been named one of New England’s most scenic drives. Registration is required, and adult and child tickets can be purchased online at https://www.westplace.org/fall-open-house. We hope to see you at the farm!reportertoday.com
