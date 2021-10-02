Bucs say Gronkowski out for Sunday’s game at New England

It will be another week without tight end Rob Gronkowski for the Buccaneers, as he has been announced as out against the Dolphins on Sunday, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. Gronkowski suffered broken ribs and a partially punctured lung during Week 3 against the Rams and was unable to make his return to Foxboro last Sunday against the Patriots. His absence was felt in Tampa Bay’s offense, particularly in the red zone. The Buccaneers went just 1-of-4 in the final 20, settling for three field goals from kicker Ryan Succop instead.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO