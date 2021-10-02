CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestaburg Records First Loss of Season, Falls to Portland St. Patrick by One

By Joey DeBerardino
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 8 days ago
VESTABURG – Vestaburg hosted Portland St. Patrick for a Central Michigan 8-Man Football Conference showdown, with both the Wolverines and Shamrocks entering the matchup undefeated at 5-0.

After trailing 13-0 at the half, Vestaburg’s impressive second-half comeback effort was stopped just short as they lost 21-20.

“Portland St. Patrick is a great team. We stood toe-to-toe with them for four quarters coming down to the very end. That’s all you ask your team to do is compete and give yourselves a chance to win and we did that. If we don’t turn the ball over, we probably win that football game,” said Vestaburg head football coach Dan Ryckman.

Vestaburg’s ground attack was led by Cole Dailey who rushed 18 times for 130 yards with two touchdowns. Wyatt Leeuw also contributed with 12 rushes for 129 yards and one score off a 66-yard run.

Quarterback Hayden Palmer was 1-for-3 on 43 yards passing, along with 10 carries for 48 rushing yards.

The Wolverines posted 334 total offensive yards.

The loss marks the first of the season for Vestaburg who is now 5-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play. The Wolverines will take on Merrill (3-3, 2-1) in their next matchup Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m.

